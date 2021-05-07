Sberbank of Russia’s (SBRCY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of Sberbank of Russia stock traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $16.88. 105,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,938. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Sberbank of Russia has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $16.88.

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. Sberbank of Russia had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 29.30%.

Sberbank of Russia Company Profile

Sberbank of Russia, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate and retail banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, corporate clients, and financial institutions. The company offers deposit products; pension accounts; payment, transfer, brokerage, and asset management services; car, housing, education, and consumer loans; mortgages; debit and credit cards, and overdraft service; and refinancing products.

