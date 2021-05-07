Sberbank of Russia’s (SBRCY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of Sberbank of Russia stock traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $16.88. 105,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,938. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Sberbank of Russia has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $16.88.

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. Sberbank of Russia had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 29.30%.

Sberbank of Russia, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate and retail banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, corporate clients, and financial institutions. The company offers deposit products; pension accounts; payment, transfer, brokerage, and asset management services; car, housing, education, and consumer loans; mortgages; debit and credit cards, and overdraft service; and refinancing products.

