Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

SBSNF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Schibsted ASA in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Schibsted ASA in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Schibsted ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schibsted ASA has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBSNF remained flat at $$50.20 during trading on Friday. Schibsted ASA has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $50.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.54.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Marketplaces, Publishing, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers; offers online classifieds services; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

