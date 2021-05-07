Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) PT Raised to $29.00 at KeyCorp

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.39% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Schneider National’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Schneider National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.65.
Shares of Schneider National stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $26.27. The stock had a trading volume of 16,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,940. Schneider National has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $28.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schneider National during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National during the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. 26.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Schneider National Company Profile
Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.
