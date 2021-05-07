Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) PT Raised to $29.00 at KeyCorp

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.39% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Schneider National’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Schneider National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.65.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Shares of Schneider National stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $26.27. The stock had a trading volume of 16,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,940. Schneider National has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $28.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schneider National will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schneider National during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National during the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. 26.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.