Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.80

Shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.80 and traded as high as $31.64. Scholastic shares last traded at $31.25, with a volume of 105,332 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCHL. Zacks Investment Research cut Scholastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. TheStreet cut Scholastic from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.80.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.41. Scholastic had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Scholastic Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is presently -750.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Scholastic by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Scholastic by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Scholastic by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Scholastic by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in Scholastic by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 17,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

