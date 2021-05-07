Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Purchased by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FNDE. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 36,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1,851.9% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter.

FNDE stock opened at $31.77 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $31.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.94 and its 200 day moving average is $28.89.

