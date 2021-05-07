Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Stock Holdings Increased by Single Point Partners LLC

Single Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHC. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,955,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,277,000 after purchasing an additional 281,093 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,291,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,311,000 after purchasing an additional 263,403 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,919,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,819,000 after purchasing an additional 65,072 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,483,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,837,000 after purchasing an additional 205,931 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,592,000 after purchasing an additional 25,415 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.26. The company had a trading volume of 6,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,255. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.98. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.85 and a 1-year high of $41.89.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

