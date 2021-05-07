Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Purchased by Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 65.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,953 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $12,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $68.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.03. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $45.16 and a 12-month high of $68.98.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

