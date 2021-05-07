Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Peak Financial Management Inc.

Peak Financial Management Inc. lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 129,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,695 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Money Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 27,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.53. 25 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,521. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $44.23 and a 52-week high of $79.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.11.

