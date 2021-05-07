Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Announces $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International has increased its dividend by 4.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:SWM traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.04. 1,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,798. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.92. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a one year low of $24.84 and a one year high of $50.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 8.58%.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

