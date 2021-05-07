Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International has raised its dividend by 4.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of SWM stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $47.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,798. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $50.78.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 8.58%.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

