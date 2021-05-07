Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) Releases Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $51.66 million-$55.05 million.

SJ traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $8.92. The company had a trading volume of 101,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,950. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.87. The company has a market cap of $273.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.77. Scienjoy has a 52-week low of $5.24 and a 52-week high of $18.50.

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $69.64 million during the quarter.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

