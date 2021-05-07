Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($1.28) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of ($1.28) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.89). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.93 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 8.82%.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE:STNG opened at $18.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Scorpio Tankers has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $20.30.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 14,875 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 32,479 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 26,493 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -42.55%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

