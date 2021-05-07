Scotiabank Boosts Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target to C$32.00

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$28.50 to C$32.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RUS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Laurentian lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Russel Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$26.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$31.86.

Shares of TSE RUS traded up C$0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$32.25. The company had a trading volume of 267,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,049. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion and a PE ratio of 82.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.19. Russel Metals has a one year low of C$13.20 and a one year high of C$32.70.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$670.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$674.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Russel Metals will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 389.74%.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

