Scott James Morris Sells 1,997 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Stock

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.22, for a total value of $367,887.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,878,196.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Scott James Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Freshpet alerts:

On Monday, April 26th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total value of $347,438.06.

On Monday, April 19th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.87, for a total value of $339,230.39.

FRPT opened at $172.23 on Friday. Freshpet, Inc. has a one year low of $68.07 and a one year high of $186.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,565.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.37.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. Freshpet’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Freshpet from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist raised their target price on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 369.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Freshpet by 74.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Freshpet by 71.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.