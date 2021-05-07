Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.42

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.42 and last traded at $26.22, with a volume of 6341 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sculptor Capital Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $3.99. Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 74.87%. The company had revenue of $599.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $2.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 11.3%. Sculptor Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 302.25%.

In other Sculptor Capital Management news, COO Wayne Cohen sold 9,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $200,578.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,262,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,190,000 after buying an additional 69,129 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 7,037 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in Sculptor Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth $2,670,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

About Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU)

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

