Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.42

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.42 and last traded at $26.22, with a volume of 6341 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.53.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sculptor Capital Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $2.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 11.3%. Sculptor Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 302.25%.
In other Sculptor Capital Management news, COO Wayne Cohen sold 9,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $200,578.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,262,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,190,000 after buying an additional 69,129 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 7,037 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in Sculptor Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth $2,670,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.26% of the company’s stock.
About Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU)
Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.
