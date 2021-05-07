Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) PT Raised to $63.00

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) had its price target increased by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $56.00 to $63.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SEE. UBS Group reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.69.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

SEE opened at $56.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. Sealed Air has a twelve month low of $27.05 and a twelve month high of $57.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.