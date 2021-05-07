Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Federal Signal Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FSS)

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Federal Signal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.61.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $278.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.07 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FSS. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

FSS opened at $42.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.16. Federal Signal has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $42.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 30.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 110,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 25,938 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 21.2% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 66,514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 11,619 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 16.2% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 42,445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 233,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,933,000 after purchasing an additional 25,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Federal Signal by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Federal Signal news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman sold 112,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $4,305,138.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

