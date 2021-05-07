Secret (SCRT) Price Reaches $3.62 on Major Exchanges

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 7th. In the last week, Secret has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.62 or 0.00006284 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a market capitalization of $252.31 million and $4.45 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $415.42 or 0.00721147 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00020024 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,182.66 or 0.02053055 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000671 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000025 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000701 BTC.

About Secret

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 182,805,772 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Secret is scrt.network . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars.

