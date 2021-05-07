Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Stock Price Up 8%

Shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) rose 8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.80 and last traded at $5.79. Approximately 10,792 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 455,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WTTR. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up from $7.25) on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Select Energy Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

The firm has a market cap of $635.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.01.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 30.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $133.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.51 million. Equities analysts predict that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 107,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

About Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

