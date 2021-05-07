Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.41-2.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.70-5.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.75 billion.Select Medical also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.410-2.580 EPS.

Shares of SEM opened at $38.82 on Friday. Select Medical has a twelve month low of $12.83 and a twelve month high of $38.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.25.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Select Medical will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SEM shares. Bank of America raised shares of Select Medical from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Select Medical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Select Medical from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

In other Select Medical news, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 2,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $67,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Ely III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $700,400.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 414,391 shares of company stock valued at $13,662,334. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

