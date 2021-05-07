Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Issues Earnings Results

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. Sempra Energy updated its FY 2021 guidance to 7.500-8.100 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $7.50-8.10 EPS.

Shares of SRE traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.15. 5,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,731. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $112.16 and a 52 week high of $140.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.21. The firm has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.90%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SRE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

