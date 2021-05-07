Seres Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.44) Per Share (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.40). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.83) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.19) EPS.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.50 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Seres Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

Shares of MCRB traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.22. 24,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,042. Seres Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.50 and a 200 day moving average of $24.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 4.07.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,867.98% and a negative net margin of 385.22%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 223.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,883,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,109 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 313.7% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,327,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,953 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,645,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,810,000 after buying an additional 731,197 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,823,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,823,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,678,000 after purchasing an additional 291,933 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.