Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,262,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,225 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $64,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCI. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 21.7% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,582,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,900,000 after buying an additional 638,504 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Service Co. International by 246.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 13.9% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,553,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,331,000 after buying an additional 311,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 19.0% during the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 57,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 9,232 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Service Co. International news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $2,240,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,471.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 8,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $389,147.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,924.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Monday.

Shares of SCI traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.82. 4,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,786. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $56.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.87 and a 200-day moving average of $49.89.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 44.21%.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

