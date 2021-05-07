ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Earns “Hold” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $606.24.

ServiceNow stock opened at $485.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $515.16 and its 200 day moving average is $527.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $351.29 and a twelve month high of $598.37. The company has a market capitalization of $95.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.63, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.82, for a total value of $542,107.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,371 shares in the company, valued at $20,933,265.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.10, for a total value of $9,604,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,083.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,192 shares of company stock valued at $20,367,655. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $998,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,701,000. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 4,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $715,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

