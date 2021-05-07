ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Lowered to $591.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $595.00 to $591.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.24.

NYSE:NOW traded up $2.33 on Wednesday, reaching $488.17. 25,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,594,483. The company has a market capitalization of $96.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.63, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $351.29 and a 12 month high of $598.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $515.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $527.68.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total transaction of $39,075.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,909,904. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total transaction of $277,368.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,192 shares of company stock worth $20,367,655. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 51,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,536,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

