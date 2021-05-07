Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Shaftesbury to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 660 ($8.62) in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 589.67 ($7.70).

LON SHB opened at GBX 624.94 ($8.16) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £2.40 billion and a PE ratio of -2.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 639.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 574.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.08. Shaftesbury has a fifty-two week low of GBX 407 ($5.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 706.50 ($9.23).

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

