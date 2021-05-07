Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.04

Shares of Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.04 and traded as high as $4.20. Sharp shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 11,484 shares.

SHCAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sharp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho downgraded Sharp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sharp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get Sharp alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sales telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, and ICT. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heating equipment, plasma cluster ion generators, beauty equipment, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries, camera modules, sensor modules, proximity sensors, dust sensors, wafer foundry, CMOS / CCD sensors, semiconductor lasers etc.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Sharp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.