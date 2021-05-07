Shayne & CO. LLC Has $613,000 Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Shayne & CO. LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the period. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF makes up about 0.4% of Shayne & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Shayne & CO. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,536,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,547,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 21,550 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP raised its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 23,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWY traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.72. 179,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,967,449. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $96.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.51.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

