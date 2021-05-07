Sheila Peters Sells 8,250 Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Stock

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) EVP Sheila Peters sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,741 shares in the company, valued at $480,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sheila Peters also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, Sheila Peters sold 1,023 shares of The Gap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $33,247.50.

On Monday, March 15th, Sheila Peters sold 2,977 shares of The Gap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $96,752.50.

Shares of GPS opened at $34.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The Gap, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.76 and a 200 day moving average of $24.83.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. The Gap had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.81%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Gap, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Gap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Gap from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of The Gap from $19.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of The Gap from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in The Gap in the first quarter worth about $205,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of The Gap by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,138 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Gap by 230.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in The Gap by 5.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in The Gap by 11,950.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 43,742 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 43,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

The Gap Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

