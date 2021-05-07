Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Upgraded by Wedbush to “Neutral”

Wedbush upgraded shares of Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Shift Technologies’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.66) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.14) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SFT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shift Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Benchmark upgraded shares of Shift Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Shift Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of SFT opened at $8.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day moving average is $8.71. Shift Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $14.91.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $73.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.65 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shift Technologies will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,909,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,957,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,270,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 8.2% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 698,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 53,185 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

