Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Announces Earnings Results

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.52), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $239.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.07 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Shift4 Payments updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NYSE FOUR traded down $11.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.15. 4,789,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,858. Shift4 Payments has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $104.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

FOUR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

In other Shift4 Payments news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 2,000,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $181,960,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,874,098 shares of company stock worth $267,667,308. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

