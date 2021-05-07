Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Receives $1,365.19 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty-six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,386.09.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Shopify in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1,325.00 to $1,530.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,578,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

SHOP traded down $29.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,090.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,218,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,740. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,151.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,142.67. The company has a market cap of $133.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 694.86, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify has a 1 year low of $685.00 and a 1 year high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shopify will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

