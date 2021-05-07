Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €55.30 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.30 ($65.06) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SHL. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €46.40 ($54.59) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Siemens Healthineers currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €49.82 ($58.62).

SHL stock opened at €48.31 ($56.84) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.45 billion and a PE ratio of 32.68. Siemens Healthineers has a 52 week low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a 52 week high of €49.99 ($58.81). The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €47.13 and a 200 day moving average of €43.70.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

