Siemens Healthineers’ (SMMNY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SMMNY. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Siemens Healthineers currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

SMMNY stock opened at $29.25 on Tuesday. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $30.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.14 and a 200 day moving average of $26.28.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.