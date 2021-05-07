Signata Hits One Day Volume of $182,811.00 (SATA)

Signata (CURRENCY:SATA) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. Signata has a market capitalization of $2.62 million and approximately $182,811.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Signata has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. One Signata coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.06 or 0.00083383 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00021508 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00063216 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $447.17 or 0.00792386 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.48 or 0.00101862 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,044.24 or 0.08938399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

About Signata

Signata (CRYPTO:SATA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,132,316 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

Signata Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Signata using one of the exchanges listed above.

