Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $0.75. Silicon Motion Technology posted earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $5.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Silicon Motion Technology.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SIMO shares. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIMO. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,997,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,428,722 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $116,943,000 after buying an additional 417,412 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 704,483 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $33,921,000 after buying an additional 155,670 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 464.2% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 185,366 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $8,925,000 after buying an additional 152,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,921 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $12,034,000 after buying an additional 142,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $64.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.71. Silicon Motion Technology has a one year low of $35.13 and a one year high of $74.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 76.37%.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

