Silk Road Medical, Inc to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:SILK)

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 40.79% and a negative net margin of 53.66%. The company had revenue of $20.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Silk Road Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

NASDAQ:SILK opened at $51.37 on Thursday. Silk Road Medical has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $75.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.71. The company has a quick ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 11.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.11 and a beta of 1.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the period.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total value of $536,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,220,823.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $655,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,301,306.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,780 shares of company stock worth $4,572,542 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

