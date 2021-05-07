Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.66% and a negative return on equity of 40.79%. The company had revenue of $20.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Silk Road Medical updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.
Shares of SILK opened at $51.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a current ratio of 11.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.11 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.71. Silk Road Medical has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $75.80.
SILK has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Silk Road Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.20.
Silk Road Medical Company Profile
Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.
