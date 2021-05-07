Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Lowered to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGY) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Nomura cut Singapore Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

SINGY opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. Singapore Airlines has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.83.

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, South West Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. It operates through Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation, and SIAEC segments.

