Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $18.37

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.37 and traded as low as $17.95. Singapore Telecommunications shares last traded at $18.10, with a volume of 15,402 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

About Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY)

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications systems and services. It operates through the following segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, Group Digital Life, and Corporate. The Group Consumer segment includes mobile, pay TV, fixed broadband and voice, as well as equipment sales.

