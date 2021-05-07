Single Point Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJK traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,314. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.14 and a 200 day moving average of $75.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.69 and a 1 year high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

