Single Point Partners LLC Raises Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Single Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $309,537.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 10,977 shares of company stock valued at $693,018 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

PEG traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.48. 23,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,122,177. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $43.87 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.75. The firm has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.20%.

PEG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.94.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

