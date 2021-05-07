Sio Gene Therapies’ (SIOX) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Sio Gene Therapies’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

NASDAQ:SIOX opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.72. Sio Gene Therapies has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $5.74. The stock has a market cap of $117.18 million and a P/E ratio of -1.26.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Pavan Cheruvu purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,456.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

