Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Announces $0.06 — Dividend

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) announced a — dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a payout ratio of 81.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.7%.
Shares of NYSE:TSLX opened at $22.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $22.90.
Several research firms recently commented on TSLX. Raymond James boosted their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.57.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile
Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.
