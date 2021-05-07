Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Announces $0.06 — Dividend

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) announced a — dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a payout ratio of 81.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.7%.

Shares of NYSE:TSLX opened at $22.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $22.90.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $62.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.74 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 59.17%. Analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TSLX. Raymond James boosted their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

