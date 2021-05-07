SKALE Network (SKL) 1-Day Volume Hits $85.13 Million

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. SKALE Network has a market capitalization of $598.47 million and approximately $85.13 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SKALE Network coin can now be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00001075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SKALE Network has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SKALE Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.02 or 0.00087840 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00020448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00064572 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $459.49 or 0.00791121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.43 or 0.00102319 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,138.57 or 0.08847230 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00046883 BTC.

SKALE Network Coin Profile

SKALE Network (SKL) is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,072,194,681 coins and its circulating supply is 958,853,025 coins. The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.network/blog . SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork . The official website for SKALE Network is skale.network

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

Buying and Selling SKALE Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SKALE Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SKALE Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SKALE Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SKALE Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.