SkyOak Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the first quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 27,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock opened at $116.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.27. The company has a market capitalization of $204.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $116.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.17%.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $2,119,025.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,251 shares of company stock worth $21,981,948 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.94.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

