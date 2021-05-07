SkyOak Wealth LLC Buys 547 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 104,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after acquiring an additional 13,825 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $784,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,034,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,326,000 after acquiring an additional 83,891 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $52.22 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $49.46 and a 12-month high of $52.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.72 and its 200 day moving average is $51.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.