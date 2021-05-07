SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $309,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

SkyOak Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Curi Capital increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Curi Capital now owns 21,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Well Done LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 171,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,556,000 after purchasing an additional 12,277 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $273.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.82. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $148.98 and a 12 month high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.