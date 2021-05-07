SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $576,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,039,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 12,484 shares during the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 33,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 10,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 230,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $63.10 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $63.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.00.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

