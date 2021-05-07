SkyOak Wealth LLC Invests $212,000 in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Crane in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Crane by 0.7% in the first quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 254,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Crane by 19.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Crane by 30.8% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 4.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Crane stock opened at $98.68 on Friday. Crane Co. has a 12-month low of $44.23 and a 12-month high of $99.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 259.69 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.81.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $1,315,124.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,736,394. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CR shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Crane from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.50.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

